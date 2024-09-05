The Inner Circle acknowledges, Atisha N. Burks as a Top Pinnacle Professional

WALDORF, Md., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Atisha N. Burks is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions in Financial Management and Reporting.

Atisha N. Burks, a highly accomplished professional with nearly 25 years of experience in the government sector, has been a trailblazer in the field of financial management and reporting. Her career, marked by dedication and excellence, has seen her serve with distinction in various government agencies, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Ms. Burks embarked on her government career in 2005 when she joined the esteemed U.S. Department of Commerce. Her commitment and potential were quickly recognized, leading her to complete the Federal Career Intern Program in 2006. Her journey within the Department of Commerce was nothing short of remarkable. From 2006 to 2013, she served as the financial reporting lead, demonstrating her expertise in financial matters. Her contributions continued to grow as she assumed the role of director of financial reporting and policy from 2013 to 2017.

In 2017, Ms. Burks transitioned to the United States Coast Guard, where her talents were once again put to the test. She was appointed as the deputy of financial reporting, policy, and property, showcasing her ability to take on significant responsibilities. Her dedication and leadership qualities shone as she later served as the chief of financial policy, reporting, and property until 2019.

A testament to her commitment to professional growth, Ms. Burks pursued further education and development opportunities. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting and Finance from Old Dominion University and later obtained a Master of Business Administration from Saint Leo University. In 2016, she attended the Federal Executive Institute, successfully completing the Leadership for a Democratic Society program. Her pursuit of excellence continued with an executive fellowship at Washington University at Brookings in 2019.

Ms. Burks is an active member of several prestigious associations, including the African American Federal Executive Association, the Senior Executives Association, and the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc. Her dedication to mentorship is evident through her role as the mentoring co-chairperson of Executive Women in Government.

In the latter stages of her illustrious career, Ms. Burks served with the U.S. Navy as its senior accounting and finance leader from 2019 to 2020, further solidifying her reputation as a respected authority in financial management. Since 2020, she has been an integral part of the Federal Protective Service, where she has held key positions, including assistant director for resource management and financial operations from 2020 to 2022, and her current role as the deputy director for financial and program management since 2022.

Atisha N. Burks' impressive career trajectory, extensive experience, and unwavering commitment to excellence have made her a trailblazer in the field of financial management and reporting. Her dedication to her profession and her country continues to inspire and set a standard for others to follow.

