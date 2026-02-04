PARKER, Colo., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth O'Hanlon—a visionary founder, CEO, and pioneer in marketing technology—has been recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member of the Inner Circle of Excellence for his groundbreaking contributions to digital innovation. Born in London and a former Royal Marine Commando, Mr. O'Hanlon's leadership reflects a definitive convergence of elite military discipline, foundational intellectual property, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Unlike disconnected platforms, the O'Hanlon Innovation Ecosystem functions as a single sovereign system

Kenneth O’Hanlon

The Evolution of a Digital Pioneer

O'Hanlon's journey began in 2003 with the establishment of his first technology company. Long before the era of smartphones, he was instrumental in developing pre-smartphone mobile marketing through a suite of patented technologies. His innovations allowed visual media sharing on basic phones, introduced the "Sharing Facilitator" (a direct precursor to the modern "share button"), and pioneered Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems.

Further cementing his role as a pioneer, O'Hanlon developed geolocation-based systems and handset recognition technology to track user journeys across multiple touchpoints. These inventions comprised the first comprehensive mobile and internet marketing system, bridging the gap between traditional media and digital engagement.

Next-Generation AI: The Return of a Cultural Icon

In a significant strategic move, Mr. O'Hanlon recently acquired the original Askjeeves.com domain, signaling a return to the intuitive, natural language interaction that made the service a cultural icon. Under the umbrella of O'Hanlon IP, he has launched his next-generation generative AI platforms: Ask-Jeeves.ai, Ask-Genevieve.ai, and AU2.ai.

These platforms leverage O'Hanlon Patents to create and transmit original content with exponentially enhanced performance. This "O'Hanlon Innovation Ecosystem" is anchored by Ask-Jeeves-IP.ai, the "Truth Supervisor" that uses neuro-symbolic reasoning to eliminate AI hallucinations and ensure "technical truth."

The Five Pillars of Excellence

The 2026-compliant O'Hanlon architecture is governed by the Five Pillars of Excellence, a framework built on Commando values:

Ask-Jeeves.ai (Accessibility): The "Invisible Man" protocol for conversational discovery and proximity-based recognition.

Ask-Genevieve.ai (Strategic): The "Invisible Woman" confidante, prioritizing ethical judgment for high-stakes professional choices.

Ask-Jeeves-RD.ai (Innovation): Identifies technological "white spaces" while mathematically protecting the user's R&D footprint.

Ask-Jeeves-IP.ai (Protection): The guardian of global innovation, performing hardware-verified handshakes for sensitive data access.

O'Hanlon-Sovereignty (Safety): Governs "Privacy by Choice, Safety by Necessity," featuring the Summonable Resonant Intelligent Agent (SRIA) for emergency life-safety responses.

A Legacy of Excellence and Service

Mr. O'Hanlon's innovative drive extends into his personal life. A former Royal Navy Judo Champion and gold medalist in wrestling, he remains a decorated athlete. He is deeply committed to community service as an active member of the Freemasons, the Knights of the Temple, and the Shriners, and he helped establish youth rugby in Colorado.

As a proud father of seven and a great-grandfather, family remains his cornerstone. Through his "Commando-driven" ecosystem, O'Hanlon remains dedicated to creating impactful solutions that protect user's sovereignty, privacy, and safety, embodying the belief that progress and perseverance go hand in hand.

