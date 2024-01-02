The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Barry I. Gold Pinnacle Lifetime Member

News provided by

The Inner Circle

02 Jan, 2024, 14:45 ET

OAKLAND, N.J., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Barry I. Gold, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as a Retired Pharmacology and Author.    

Barry I. Gold, a retired pharmacologist and accomplished author, has dedicated his career to addressing critical issues in the field of chemical pharmacology and advocating for addiction awareness and effective treatments. His expertise and advocacy have made hi

With a background in chemical pharmacology, Barry I. Gold has contributed significantly to the field through his published works and research. His passion for addressing addiction issues has driven him to write a thought-provoking book titled "We're Overdosed," which provides a comprehensive exploration of the history of opioids and the urgent need for effective addiction treatment.

One of Barry's primary advocacy focuses is the importance of addressing addiction through federal legislation. He emphasizes the need for comprehensive measures to prevent the illicit drug trade and ensure individuals have access to evidence-based addiction treatments. His work underscores the critical role that federal legislation plays in curbing addiction and saving lives.

As a retired pharmacologist and accomplished author, Barry I. Gold's contributions extend beyond his professional expertise. He is an active member of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET), highlighting his dedication to staying connected with the latest advancements in pharmacology and research.

While Barry's professional achievements are significant, he also values the support and love of his children, expressing his gratitude for their unwavering encouragement throughout his journey.

Barry's academic journey includes a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Zoology from the University of Cincinnati, a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from Boston University, and a postdoctoral fellowship at Yale University School of Medicine.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Barry enjoys spending time with his family and pursuing his passion for writing. His favorite vacation place is North Carolina, where he finds inspiration and relaxation.

Although he is retired, Barry I. Gold's commitment to addressing addiction and advocating for evidence-based treatments remains steadfast. He believes in the importance of being prepared to pivot if one makes an error in their career choice, emphasizing the need for adaptability and a commitment to making a positive impact.

Barry's career accomplishments are highlighted by his books, and he is currently working on a new project titled "Boomer Dad," reflecting his continued dedication to sharing insights and knowledge with the world.

Barry I. Gold's scientific perspective and advocacy for addiction awareness serve as a source of inspiration for the medical community and individuals striving to make a difference in the field of pharmacology and addiction treatment.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Roben K. Graziadei as a Top Pinnacle Professional

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Roben K. Graziadei as a Top Pinnacle Professional

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Roben K. Graziadei is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions in Leadership and...

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Orlando G. Florete Jr. MD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Orlando G. Florete Jr. MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Books

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.