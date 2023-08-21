The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Bharat Kothakota as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions as an Entrepreneur and Emergency Physician

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Bharat Kothakota is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions as an Entrepreneur and Emergency Physician.

Dr. Kothakota began his educational journey in St. Louis where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance at Washington University in 2001. He then completed a Post Baccalaureate program in Pre-Medicine at the University of Maryland in 2004 and a Master's degree in International Public Health from George Washington in 2005.

Bharat Kothakota

The doctor continued his education at Howard University College of Medicine where he obtained his Medical Degree in 2009. He then completed his Internship in General Surgery at Howard University Hospital in 2010, and his Residency in Emergency Medicine at Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center in 2014 before moving to Los Angeles.

With more than 10 years of experience in his field, Dr. Kothakota, fondly referred to as Dr. K by many of his patients and colleagues, is a Board-Certified Emergency Physician specializing in aesthetic injections and procedures. He is also the owner of Self Care LA, a boutique aesthetics medical spa in Santa Monica and the Medical Director of Harmony Med Spa in Valencia, California. He notes that Emergency Medicine, also known as trauma and emergency medicine, is the medical specialty concerned with the care of life-threatening medical conditions or injuries requiring immediate medical attention. Emergency physicians are trained to care for a wide range of problems that require emergent medical help. These problems are often serious and may be life-threatening.

Dedicated to providing the highest quality and latest treatments to patients, Dr. Kothakota and his team at Self Care LA specialize in using the latest energy-based treatments to produce exceptional improvements for the skin and body. They offer options like Clear + Brilliant® fractional treatments, EvolveX body contouring, and CoolSculpting®. He notes that Self-Care LA on Montana Avenue has a physician focus on aesthetic and injectable services. Adding to his extraordinary experience in the field, Dr. Kothakota has served as the Medical Director of Sollis Health in Beverly Hills, a concierge practice specializing in Emergency care (2021-2022). There, he was committed to accommodating the various unique needs of his members. He also served as the Medical Director of the Emergency Room at Olympia Medical Center (2015-2021).

The doctor and his team at Beyond Harmony Med Spa offer numerous treatments to help their patients feel confident, including Botox and fillers; PDO thread lift; body contouring; laser Lipo, CoolSculpting®; laser hair removal; laser skin resurfacing; tattoo removal; and more. With skill and precision, the spa's purpose is to enhance each individual's natural beauty and to give them the confidence that they need and deserve.

Inspired by his wife who asked him to treat her with Botox injections, Dr. Kothakota started a career in Medical Aesthetics. He has performed hundreds of procedures and has spent countless hours perfecting his craft in Medical Aesthetics.

A testament to Dr. Kothakota's commitment to excellence, he is a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians and is board-certified in Emergency Medicine by the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM). The doctor notes that the ABEM certifies Emergency Physicians who meet its educational, professional, and examination standards.

In addition to his business and medical success, Dr. Kothakota's case report and literature review of a dissecting thoracic aneurysm in a 16-year-old boy presenting to the Emergency Department is published in the February 2014 Journal of Emergency Medicine. The doctor attributes his success to thinking outside the box and earning best practices from others.

In his spare time, Dr. Kothakota enjoys time with his family, outdoors, travel, and dining out. He would like to dedicate this honor to Bhumika and thanks her for her love and support, and also in loving memory of his mother, Rama.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle