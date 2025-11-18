The Inner Circle acknowledges, Dr. Romena Kiryakous as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

TURLOCK, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Romena Kiryakous is the Founder and CEO of FirstPath Inc. & Founder and CEO of Genesis Behavior Center, Inc. She was recently selected as a Top Doctor of the Year in Psychology 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the behavioral health field.

Dr. Romena Kiryakous

With over two decades of experience in the behavioral health industry, Dr. Kiryakous has built a legacy as a pioneering force in autism care and mental health innovation. Genesis Behavior Center, Inc., is a highly regarded pediatric behavioral health organization committed to transforming the lives of children with autism and other complex developmental conditions. Through individualized, research-based care, Genesis has become a trusted name among families seeking meaningful progress for their children.

Her journey began not in a boardroom or laboratory, but in the heart of a struggling family. Years ago, Dr. Kiryakous witnessed a young child with autism being misunderstood and overlooked by a system unequipped to support him. That moment became the catalyst for her mission: to create a place where children like him would not only be seen, but deeply supported.

FirstPath is a groundbreaking behavioral health software company that is rapidly gaining recognition across the healthcare and education sectors.

FirstPath is a fully integrated, AI-powered platform designed to support clinicians, educators, and families by providing real-time data tracking, treatment planning, and parent engagement tools. With features such as ABA-aligned domains, integrated technology for optimizing client progress, progress dashboards, and voice-interactive avatars for children, FirstPath is redefining the future of behavioral healthcare and early intervention. The software is already in use across multiple organizations and is positioned for nationwide and global impact.

Imagine a child interacting with a friendly on-screen avatar, learning how to brush their teeth or manage transitions, while their parents track progress in real time from their mobile app. This is the kind of future FirstPath is making possible, every day.

Dr. Kiryakous also sees transformational applications of TMS in corporate America, where workplace stress, burnout, and declining productivity are reaching crisis levels. She is currently developing initiatives that would allow businesses to integrate TMS as a cognitive wellness and optimization tool, helping employees increase accuracy, reduce mental fatigue, and sustain higher levels of performance and innovation.

Her most ambitious goal, however, lies in the criminal justice system. Dr. Kiryakous is preparing a national proposal to implement a six-week TMS treatment program for youth in juvenile detention centers prior to their release back into the community. She believes this evidence-based neurotherapy can enhance critical thinking, emotional control, and impulse regulation, ultimately improving reentry outcomes and reducing recidivism. By addressing neurological dysregulation at its core, her mission is to break the cycle of incarceration and give these young individuals the neurological stability to succeed in society.

Dr. Kiryakous believes that if we can stabilize the brain before these youth return to their neighborhoods, we can prevent relapse, crime, and suffering before it begins. It's not just rehabilitation. It is neurological restoration.

Dr. Kiryakous firmly believes this approach could be revolutionary, not only in healthcare, but in the broader social-emotional landscape, shaping a future where technology-driven mental health support becomes foundational across all systems of care and service.

As an entrepreneur, Dr. Kiryakous oversees Genesis Franchising, where she scales autism treatment services into new markets, ensuring quality care and consistent outcomes across all locations. She has also served as Vice-Chair of California's First Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center, helping improve access to immediate mental health services in the Central Valley.

Looking ahead, FirstPath Software is poised to become a national standard in behavioral health technology, with plans to expand into public school systems, private practices, and international care networks. Dr. Kiryakous remains focused on empowering professionals, supporting families, and using innovation to shape the future of behavioral health.

She envisions a world where every teacher, therapist, and parent has access to tools that understand the child as deeply as she does, where progress is not measured in paperwork, but in lives changed. At Genesis Behavior Center, Inc., Dr. Kiryakous has built a nationally respected model of care for children with autism and related developmental conditions. Interventions are rooted in the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and are informed by the groundbreaking research of experts such as Dr. Ivar Lovaas and other leaders in the field of behavioral science.

Genesis employs evidence-based methodologies, including Discrete Trial Training (DTT), Natural Environment Training (NET), Verbal Behavior procedures, and Functional Behavior Analysis, to develop individualized treatment programs tailored to each child's unique needs. These programs address key developmental domains such as functional communication, social and play skills, self-help and daily living tasks, pre-academic readiness, and the reduction of maladaptive behaviors. Services are delivered across behavioral clinics, home, public school, and private school settings, with the central mission of helping every child succeed in the least restrictive environment possible.

One parent shared, "Before Genesis, our son couldn't make eye contact. Now, he greets us with a smile, and we have hope again." Testimonials like these reflect the real-world transformation Dr. Kiryakous fights for every day.

Before launching her professional career, Dr. Romena Kiryakous earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from California State University, East Bay, followed by a Master of Arts in Psychology. She holds a Doctor of Psychology (PsyD) from The University of Arizona Global Campus. In addition, Dr. Kiryakous completed all coursework for a Ph.D. in Psychology at the University of the Rockies, achieving All But Dissertation (ABD) status. These academic accomplishments laid a strong foundation for her lifelong dedication to serving children with autism and developing innovative, results-driven models of care.

Throughout her distinguished career, Dr. Romena Kiryakous has received numerous awards and accolades, earning international recognition for her contributions to the field of psychology and behavioral health. This year, she is under consideration for the Empowered Woman Award and is slated to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2025, Dr. Kiryakous and her team will be honored at the IAOTP Annual Awards Gala, held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, in celebration of her selection as Top Doctor of the Year in Psychology 2025.

Reflecting on her journey, Dr. Kiryakous credits her success to her perseverance, strong work ethic, and the mentors who guided her along the way. Outside of her professional work, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Looking ahead, she hopes to inspire and empower the next generation of professionals entering the field.

Her message to future professionals is clear: "Lead with heart, act with science, and never forget why you started."

To follow Dr. Kiryakous' journey or learn how FirstPath and Genesis can support your community, visit:

http://genesisbehaviorcenter.com

http://www.tmsgenesis.com

