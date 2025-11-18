The Inner Circle acknowledges, Jennifer Garrison as an Inner Circle Lifetime Member

JAMISON, Pa., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jennifer Garrison is honored as an Inner Circle Lifetime Member for her contributions in Healthcare and Military Service.

Dr. Jennifer Garrison has built an accomplished career in healthcare and military leadership, marked by a commitment to excellence in operational medicine, strategic planning, and organizational growth. She is actively engaged as a Vice President, Federal Health at Maximus. She is actively involved in executive stakeholder meetings, which include medical exam services, supply chain and cold chain management, clinical operations, knowledge management, information technology utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, and the development of the Federal Health platform on an international scale.

Dr. Garrison holds a PhD in Health Sciences from Walden University, earned in 2015, and is set to receive a DBA from Walden University in the summer of 2026. She is affiliated with the American College of Healthcare Executives, International Agency of Emergency Management, Delta Mu Delta, Omega Nu Lambda, and the National Society of Leadership and Success. Her career accomplishments include a Master's Degree in Strategic Studies at the Air War College and demonstrated impactful work as the team lead of six Colonels who wrote and published "Medical Support in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Contested Environments."

Beyond her professional contributions, Dr. Garrison is a proud volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America, serving on the District Advancement Committee for Eagle Boards and is also a Merit Badge Counselor. Her leadership has also positively impacted her family life, with her son earning the rank of Eagle Scout at 14 and her daughter serving as a cardiac care nurse at Riverside Hospital. She is also a devoted grandmother to two grandchildren.

Her honors include recognition from the Boy Scouts of America Advancement Board and continued leadership roles within the organization. Dr. Garrison remains dedicated to her personal fitness, running eight miles a day, and to living out her values through trusted, reliable care. Transparency is key, and she embodies compassionate servant leadership.

She credits her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Greg J. Garrison, Retired, as a key inspiration in her journey. Looking ahead, her goal is to serve as a corporate executive, where she can continue to apply her philosophy that true success comes from teamwork, compassion, and shared purpose.

