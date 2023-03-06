The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Bill E. Henricks as a Top Pinnacle Professional and for his contributions to the Education Field and as a business entrepreneur.

GLEN CARBON, Ill., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill E. Henricks is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional and for his contributions to the Education Field and as a business entrepreneur.

Mr. Henricks earned a Bachelor of Science in Art Education in 1995 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He received a Master's in Art from Lindenwood University in 2003. Mr. Henricks is a retired art teacher in the Hazelwood School District in St. Louis, Missouri and currently teaches in the Granite City School District in Illinois.

Bill Henricks

Mr. Henricks knew early in his life that he wanted to work in children's education and has been an educator and coach since he was 24. His passion in the field drives him to creative coursework options and smarter solutions to new problems faced by students, hence his recent invention, Phone Locker.

According to Mr. Henricks, he became aware that cellphones are one of the leading distractions in modern-day classrooms. He launched Phone Locker, his own business venture by Jordiam, LLC, in 2019. Mr. Henricks asserts that Phone Locker is a patented system meant to assist students in avoiding such distractions, serving as a safe and secure location within school classrooms where children can leave their mobile devices during class. The phone locker is controlled remotely by the instructor.

Mr. Henricks is affiliated with the National Education Association, and he regularly participates in charitable efforts from various humane societies. Prior to his career in education, Mr. Henricks served in the Army National Guard for six years. He was honored with several Start Teacher Awards and a Coach of the Year Award. He also received a great deal of feedback from fellow inventors when creating Phone Locker. Their advice proved to be invaluable during the creative process, and he recommends all other future inventors should similarly reach out to others to ensure the highest quality product can be achieved.

