The Inner Circle acknowledges Billie Shively as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence.

WARSAW, Ind., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Billie Shively is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions in Residential Real Estate.

Billie Shively

Billie Shively is a results-driven real estate professional recognized for her strategic insight, refined execution, and client-centered approach. With a background in highly regulated industries and a passion for design, she brings precision, creativity, and discretion to every transaction. As a certified listing agent and real estate investor, Billie helps clients leverage real estate as a powerful wealth-building tool while delivering a seamless, elevated experience from start to finish.

Serving Northern Indiana, Billie has established herself as a trusted advisor known for building long-term relationships and guiding clients through complex decisions with confidence. With four years of experience in the residential real estate industry and more than 100 successful transactions, her career continues to grow through collaboration, integrity, and a genuine commitment to helping clients achieve their goals.

As part of her continued professional evolution, Billie has intentionally expanded into the luxury market, offering elevated representation, strategic marketing, and high-level service to clients seeking a more sophisticated real estate experience.

As a licensed real estate professional in Indiana, Ms. Shively provides strategic guidance with a full-service listing package, accurate pricing insight with statical reports to support strategically positioning a home to achieve the highest possible sale price, and tailored representation and marketing to a diverse range of clients. From first time homebuyers to experienced investors expanding their portfolios, or buyers who want a second home, she approaches each transaction with careful attention to detail and a commitment to personalized service. She understands that trust is the cornerstone of business growth and prioritizes teamwork and open communication throughout every stage of the real estate process. When they say it takes a village, Billie has a full team of support to assist in every transaction from designer, housekeepers, photographers, to contractors who are committed to specialized services. Not a one man shows with a "jack of all trades" approach, we aim to server every client with the highest professionalism that bests serve our clients.

Ms. Shively combines her in-depth knowledge of the local housing market with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing from Indiana Tech. Her academic background enhances her ability to analyze market trends, strategically position properties, and provide sound guidance that empowers clients to make confident decisions.

In addition to her real estate expertise, Billie brings valuable experience as a former real estate investor, having owned rental properties and participated in buying and selling flip homes. Her passion for design began in high school through coursework in drafting and blueprint design, where she developed a deep appreciation for architecture and initially aspired to become an architectural engineer. While life ultimately led her down a different professional path, that early interest continues to influence her work today.

Billie now collaborates closely with investors on renovation projects, offering insight into design choices and market trends. She enjoys supporting project managers in aligning aesthetic decisions with buyer demand, helping ensure each investment is positioned to maximize both appeal and return.

As an active member of the Northern Indiana Builders Association, Ms. Shively remains engaged with industry professionals and continues to enhance her knowledge and skills. Her positive attitude, gratitude, and dedication to serving others have been key drivers of her success.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Ms. Shively enjoys traveling and spending quality time with her family. Looking ahead, she remains focused on continued growth and success while maintaining her commitment to delivering exceptional service to every client she serves.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle