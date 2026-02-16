The Inner Circle acknowledges Brian Duyck as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

POWELL, Wyo., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Brian Duyck is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Agriculture.

With more than 50 years of experience in farming and irrigation, Brian Duyck has established himself as a respected leader in agriculture. Since 2023, he has served as president of the Wyoming Association of Irrigation Districts, where he collaborates with legislators, attends monthly meetings, and leads the association's annual conference. His work in this role underscores his dedication to advancing the interests of irrigated agriculture across the region.

Mr. Duyck's career began shortly after high school, when he joined his father on the family farm and eventually assumed full responsibility for its operations. His expertise and hands-on experience have made him a trusted voice in irrigation and agricultural management.

In addition to his presidency, he serves on the board of the Heart Mountain Irrigation District and the advisory committee of the Family Farm Alliance. He is also a member of the Farm Bureau and the Wyoming Crop Improvement Association. His leadership and advocacy earned him recognition as the cover feature of Irrigation Leader Magazine for "A Unified Voice for Irrigated Agriculture," highlighting his influence in the field.

Beyond his professional commitments, Mr. Duyck is active with the Knights of Columbus and other civic organizations, reflecting his dedication to community service. A devoted family man, he is the proud father of four children and grandfather to nine grandchildren, with ages ranging from 1 to 13.

Looking ahead, Mr. Duyck remains committed to driving growth, innovation, and collaboration in farming and irrigation, ensuring future generations continue to benefit from strong and sustainable agricultural practices.

