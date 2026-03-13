The Inner Circle acknowledges Kenneth E. Richter Jr as an Inner Circle Lifetime member

FAIRFAX, Va., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Featured prominently in The Inner Circle, Kenneth E. Richter Jr. is recognized as an Inner Circle Lifetime member for his contributions to military and private sector senior executive leadership.

Dr. Kenneth E. Richter Jr

Kenneth E. Richter Jr., DO, has built a distinguished career as a healthcare leader, physician, and strategic advisor whose work has shaped medical operations, policy, and behavioral health strategy at the highest levels of the United States Department of Defense. A decorated retired U.S. Navy Captain, three-time combat veteran, and Purple Heart recipient, Dr. Richter brings more than two decades of leadership experience guiding healthcare systems that serve millions of beneficiaries worldwide.

Dr. Richter currently serves as Chief Clinical Officer at Pyramid Healthcare, where he applies his extensive expertise in clinical leadership, strategic planning, business development, and healthcare governance. Throughout his career, he has worked at the intersection of medicine, human capital strategy, and large-scale healthcare operations, helping organizations enhance clinical effectiveness and improve care delivery systems. Additionally, he serves on multiple for-profit and nonprofit boards, providing governance in financial management, healthcare AI, and biopharmaceuticals, and guiding clinical strategy.

Among his most influential roles was serving as Director of Mental Health Policy and Oversight within the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs. In this position, he served as the chief advisor on behavioral health policy for a $53 billion integrated healthcare system that includes 51 hospitals, hundreds of clinics worldwide, and the TRICARE health plan serving approximately 9.6 million beneficiaries. His duties involved developing and managing mental health policies, coordinating interagency initiatives, and contributing to national strategies on suicide prevention and behavioral health care across the military community.

During his tenure, Dr. Richter led policy working groups, collaborated with subject matter experts, and authored or revised multiple Department of Defense instructions affecting millions of military and civilian personnel. He also represented the Department of Defense in partnership with the White House Domestic Policy Council and contributed to shaping national mental health research priorities and suicide prevention strategies.

Prior to this role, Dr. Richter held several senior leadership positions across Navy Medicine, including Executive Medicine Behavioral Health Director at Headquarters Marine Corps, Deputy Director of Behavioral Health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and Deputy Director of Primary Care and Mental Health at the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. He also served as an attending staff psychiatrist at Walter Reed.

Dr. Richter earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Pre-Med from Arizona State University. He is board-certified in psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and holds several professional credentials, including Certified Physician Executive and the International Board Director Competency Designation. He is also a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association.

A widely published author and researcher, Dr. Richter has contributed to numerous peer-reviewed journals and book chapters on battlefield psychiatry, disaster preparedness, pharmaceutical supply chain management, suicide prevention, clinical practice guidelines, and behavioral health policy.

His distinguished service has been recognized with numerous honors, including the Defense Superior Service Medal, Purple Heart Medal, Meritorious Service Medals (3 awards), and several commendations for leadership and operational excellence.

Outside of his professional work, Dr. Richter enjoys photography and traveling with his wife and two children. Looking forward, he remains dedicated to applying his leadership and clinical expertise to solve complex healthcare challenges both nationally and globally. Guided by a philosophy centered on service and impact, he continues to aim to leave a lasting legacy through enhancements in healthcare systems and patient outcomes.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle