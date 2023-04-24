The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Caitlin E. Horton as a Distinguished Business Professional for her contributions to the Winemaking Industry

GORDONSVILLE, Va., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Caitlin E. Horton is acknowledged as a Distinguished Business Professional for her contributions to the Winemaking Industry.

Ms. Horton earned a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice in 2020. She obtained her certification in winemaking from Cornell University in 2022 and has been featured in The Washington Post, Viva Weekly, Virginia Living, and Gone in the Garden. She has received the Silver Award as a testament to her exceptional winemaking expertise.

According to Ms. Horton, she was influenced to study winemaking by her grandparents who made fruit wine in their cabin basement, and later entered the wine business. They invested in a winery and leased Montdomaine Winery. She notes that her grandfather ultimately introduced grapes that are now considered staples of such brands as the Viognier, Cabernet Franc, Tannat, Grenache, and Petit Manseng, among others. Ms. Horton's grandmother was the recipient of the Monteith Award, which is considered among the most prestigious accolades in the wine industry.

Ms. Horton hopes to continue building upon the legacy of her grandparents by producing high quality wines and expanding their current product line.

