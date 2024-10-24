The Inner Circle acknowledges, Carlos B. Valrand as an Inner Circle of Excellence member

PASADENA, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Carlos B. Valrand is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions as an Aerospace Engineer Turned Publishing Innovator.

Carlos B Valrand

Carlos B. Valrand is a distinguished figure in both aerospace engineering and publishing, known for his dynamic career spanning several decades. As the owner of Dramtes Enterprises, a publishing company he founded in 2013, Mr. Valrand has made a significant impact by showcasing the work of storytellers, intellectuals, and innovators. Dramtes Enterprises is dedicated to publishing fiction and non-fiction works aimed at entertaining, educating, and inspiring readers nationwide.

Mr. Valrand's career is characterized by his diverse achievements in aerospace engineering and financial management. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1965 and a Master of Science in Finance from the University of Houston Clear Lake in 1997. This solid educational foundation paved the way for his remarkable career trajectory.

Before venturing into publishing, Mr. Valrand held numerous influential positions. He worked as an aerospace engineer at Boeing, contributing to the design of the 757 and 767 aircraft. At Lockheed Martin, he was an aerodynamicist for the C-5A and C-130 aircraft. His career also includes significant roles at TRW Systems, IBM Federal Systems Division, and GB Tech, where he was involved in NASA Space Shuttle research, the Space Shuttle and Space Station Freedom programs, and Strategic Defense Initiative projects.

As an author, Mr. Valrand's writing journey began as a hobby during his college years and has evolved into a successful second career. He published "The Site" through Dramtes Enterprises in 2021 and is in the final stages of completing another book titled "An Effect Like Magic." His passion for writing complements his career in publishing, reflecting his dedication to both his personal interests and professional achievements.

In addition to his work with Dramtes Enterprises, Mr. Valrand serves as the Director of the Internet Looks website. He is also a past president of the Clear Lake Toastmasters Club and a member of the Financial Management Association.

Looking ahead, Mr. Valrand aims to continue growing his publishing venture and making ongoing contributions to the literary world and community service. His diverse talents and dedication highlight a remarkable career journey that bridges engineering, finance, and publishing.

