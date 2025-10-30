The Inner Circle acknowledges, Caroline Camfield as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

SANTA TERESA, N.M., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Caroline Camfield is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions in Residential Real Estate.

Caroline Camfield is being honored for nearly two decades of distinguished service in residential real estate. Known for her comprehensive knowledge, professionalism, and commitment to service, she continues to guide clients through a wide range of real estate transactions with integrity and care.

With 19 years of experience, Caroline has developed a reputation for excellence across multiple sectors of real estate, including residential and commercial sales, military relocations, new builds, luxury properties, churches, short sales, and probate transactions. Her success is supported by numerous professional certifications, including GRI, ABR, MRP, PSA, AHWD, SRES, C2EX, and TRLP, reflecting her commitment to staying at the forefront of industry practices.

Caroline is actively engaged in her community, both as an ordained pastor and as a member of the El Paso Motorcycle Club and San Jose Funeral Home. Her approach to real estate is grounded in leadership and service, consistently putting clients first and fostering strong, lasting relationships.

As a Top Producer, Caroline has earned the trust of buyers and sellers throughout the region by navigating even the most complex transactions with precision and dedication. Her success is a reflection of her unwavering focus on client satisfaction and community impact.

Looking ahead, Caroline remains committed to continued growth, while advancing her mission to serve with integrity and leadership across every aspect of her work.

