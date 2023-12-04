The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Cary Birkitt as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Dentistry

LEESBURG, Va., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Cary Birkitt is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Dentistry.            

Dr. Birkitt pursued higher education at Virginia Commonwealth University where he obtained a Bachelor of General Studies degree. He then graduated with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from The University of Tennessee Health Science Center in 2007.

Dr. Birkitt has been in the dental field for 16 years, as he has followed his father's practice, and has been in family dentistry for over 50 years. Dr. Birkitt now works at his own private practice, Birkitt Dental, in Leesburg, Virginia. Dr. Birkitt continues a 50-year legacy in the same practice. He notes that their experienced team offers a wide range of dental services, from regular checkups and cleanings to more complex procedures. They use state-of-the-art technology and maintain a comfortable hometown feel. However, he asserts that their real advantage is the personalized, patient-focused care each dentist gives to every one of their patients.

The doctor explained how dentistry is considered by many, as medicine's first specialty, which consists of the study, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases, disorders, and conditions of the oral cavity.

Dentists diagnose and treat dental issues and help patients develop better oral hygiene regimens. They clean teeth, correct bite issues, perform surgeries and extractions, and perform other duties to ensure that the teeth and mouth are healthy.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Birkitt resides in Leesburg with his wife, Judi, and their son, Hunter. In his free time, he enjoys the beach, biking, gardening, music and spending time with his family and friends.

