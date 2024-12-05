The Inner Circle acknowledges, Casey L. Heer as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

GRANDBY, Colo., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Casey L. Heer is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions as A Leader in Water Marine Insurance.

Casey L. Heer, President of Casey Insurance Group, stands as a distinguished figure in the field of water marine insurance, with a career spanning over 25 years. Under his leadership, Casey Insurance Group has grown into a prominent player in the industry, managing a team of 14 employees and providing insurance solutions across 45 states. The company's comprehensive offerings include four specialized insurance agencies: Casey Insurance Group, Casey Insurance Commercial, Casey Insurance Brokers, and GreatFlorida Insurance.

Mr. Heer's journey in the insurance industry began alongside his father, with the launch of Casey Insurance Group 25 years ago. His commitment to excellence and leadership has significantly shaped the company's reputation and success. A graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science in 2003, Mr. Heer has applied his academic knowledge to steer Casey Insurance Group to new heights.

In his role as President, Mr. Heer has overseen the expansion and diversification of the company's insurance services. His leadership is characterized by a strategic approach to water marine insurance, underpinned by a deep understanding of the complexities and demands of the industry. His expertise is complemented by his active involvement in the Florida Association of Independent Insurance Agents, where he is a convention sponsor and a proud member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society.

Mr. Heer's contributions to the industry have not gone unnoticed. He has been honored with prestigious accolades such as Agent of the Year and Agency of the Year, and his company has been nominated for the Top 10 Brokerage in 2024. These recognitions reflect the high regard in which Mr. Heer and Casey Insurance Group are held within the insurance community.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Heer leads a fulfilling life marked by a passion for outdoor activities. He enjoys skiing, hiking, and playing golf, and is also a skilled pilot. His dedication to aviation extends to his role as a lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol, where he has served with distinction for over a decade.

Looking to the future, Mr. Heer envisions continued growth for Casey Insurance Group. His goal is to evolve the company into a managing general agency, a move that would enhance the company's ability to issue policies directly and further position it for future success. Mr. Heer's philosophy centers on ambitious goal-setting, which he believes will enable Casey Insurance Group to achieve even greater milestones and maintain its competitive edge in the industry.

