The Inner Circle acknowledges, Cassandra Tarantino as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

Cassandra Tarantino is a distinguished educator, conductor, and advocate for community-based music education. As the founder and director of the Cuesta Concord Chorus since 2005, she has built a vibrant and inclusive space where choral music inspires connection, discipline, and joy. Through her leadership, the chorus has become a beacon for artistic expression and community spirit across the region.

In addition to her work with Cuesta Concord, Ms. Tarantino serves as Director of Music at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. There, she conducts a volunteer community choir supported by professional singers, totaling 20 voices—a rather large ensemble for a modern-day church and currently the largest Episcopal church choir in SLO County. She applies the same approach of fostering a safe and nurturing learning environment at St. Stephen's as she does with Cuesta Concord. This philosophy has led not only members of the congregation to join the choir, but has also attracted ecumenical members—some of whom had never previously attended an Episcopal, or any, church. Her work at St. Stephen's reflects the church's welcoming motto: "Whoever you are and wherever you are on your spiritual journey, St. Stephen's welcomes you." Tarantino lives out this inclusive vision through the church's vibrant music program.

Ms. Tarantino began her academic journey at Westmont College, earning dual bachelor's degrees in Church Music and English Literature in 1993. These foundational disciplines have continued to shape her musical philosophy and pedagogical approach. She went on to receive a Master of Music in Performance Flute from California State University, Northridge in 1997, and later completed a second Master of Music in Choral Conducting from San Jose State University in 2018.

With over three decades of experience in music education, Ms. Tarantino has cultivated a diverse career dedicated to both performance and mentorship. Her expertise in music and teaching is further complemented by her achievement as a Level 3 certified sommelier, reflecting her intellectual curiosity and appreciation for culture.

In recognition of her commitment to honoring military service through music, Ms. Tarantino received the prestigious Alpha Bravo Zulu Award, a distinction rarely awarded to civilians.

Outside of her professional pursuits, Ms. Tarantino finds joy in travel, culinary exploration, and Irish dance. Looking ahead, she remains focused on expanding her influence in the music education space, nurturing the next generation of performers and audiences while deepening the impact of her community-based initiatives.

