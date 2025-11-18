The Inner Circle acknowledges, Cindy Barnes as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Cindy Barnes is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions as a Top-Producing Real Estate Professional.

Cindy Barnes

Cindy Barnes has established herself as a multi-million-dollar, award-winning real estate agent with an unwavering passion for helping clients achieve their housing goals. As an agent with Coldwell Banker, she has earned recognition as a member of the top 2 percent of salespeople worldwide. She has also received the prestigious Coldwell Banker Presidents Award multiple years in a row, underscoring her consistent excellence and dedication to the field.

With more than 25 years of experience in residential real estate, Cindy has become a trusted and sought-after advisor in her region. Her deep knowledge of the market, coupled with her genuine commitment to her clients, has allowed her to guide countless buyers and sellers through smooth and successful transactions.

Cindy is a licensed Realtor and holds advanced designations including Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR). She is also an active member of the National Association of Realtors, staying connected to industry standards and trends.

Her approach to real estate is rooted in empathy, insight, and professionalism. Cindy listens intently to her clients' needs, paying close attention not only to what they say but also to what they may leave unsaid, ensuring she delivers the best possible outcomes for each buyer and seller.

Looking to the future, Cindy remains focused on growth, continued excellence, and maintaining her reputation as one of the leading professionals in her field.

