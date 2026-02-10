The Inner Circle acknowledges Catherine B. Murphy as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

PUNTA CANA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Catherine B. Murphy is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions as a Dedicated Director at Family Church PC.

Catherine B. Murphy serves as Finance Director at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, where she is deeply committed to supporting families, guiding spiritual growth, and fostering meaningful connections within her community. Known for her leadership and compassion, she dedicates her work to creating programs and opportunities that encourage faith, service, and unity.

Ms. Murphy holds an associate's degree and earned certification through the Oklahoma State University. Her academic background, paired with her dedication to service, has equipped her to handle the diverse responsibilities of leadership within the church. She is actively involved in local and community initiatives, embodying her philosophy that one should never think they cannot achieve something. This belief has been a cornerstone of her personal and professional journey, driving her to empower others through encouragement and example.

Beyond her role at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, Ms. Murphy finds fulfillment in volunteering, mentoring, and offering her time wherever it is needed. She values time with her family, who provide strength and inspiration in her daily life. She is especially thankful for her son Logan, whose support and encouragement continue to motivate her in her service to others. She continues her commitment of service as the First Impressions Coordinator at Family Church PC.

Looking ahead, Ms. Murphy remains steadfast in her mission to extend the reach of Family Church PC, strengthen her community, and continue touching lives with kindness, faith, and unwavering dedication. Her work reflects a lifelong commitment to living with purpose, uplifting those around her, and showing through example that with belief and perseverance, anything is possible.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle