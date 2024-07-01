The Inner Circle acknowledges, Channing J. Paller, MD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

BETHESDA, Md., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Channing J. Paller, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to oncology.

Dr. Paller is a prominent figure in the field of oncology research, with a specialization in urological cancers. As a member of the faculty of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, she dedicates her expertise to combating cancers affecting the prostate, bladder, kidney, and testicles. She also conducts groundbreaking research on natural products, genetic mutations, and early phase clinical trials.

Dr. Paller's academic journey began with a Bachelor's degree in Biochemistry and Neuroscience from Bowdoin College. She received her MD from the Harvard University School of Medicine, then completed her Internal Medicine residency and Oncology fellowship at Johns Hopkins University Hospital.

Board certified in Medical Oncology, Dr. Paller is an associate professor of Oncology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center. She serves as the Director of Prostate Cancer Clinical Research and is also the Associate Director of Oncology for the Johns Hopkins Clinical Research Network. She serves on the Executive Committee of the Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial Consortium funded by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Dr. Paller's affiliations extend to the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the Society of Integrative Oncology, where she currently serves as President-elect.

Throughout her career, Dr. Paller has received numerous honors and awards for her contributions to oncology research, including the NCI Mentored Patient-Oriented Research Career Development Award, the Passano Clinician Scientist Award, and the Young Investigator Award from the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Dr. Paller attributes much of her success to the guidance of her mentor, Dr. Michael Carducci. She also expresses gratitude to her family and friends for their unwavering support in her endeavors. With her passion for advancing oncology research and providing exceptional patient care, Dr. Paller continues to make significant strides in the fight against prostate cancer, leaving an indelible mark on the field.

