The Inner Circle acknowledges, Charles S. Liberis as a Pinnacle Professional Member

Charles S. Liberis is a prominent figure in the legal community, renowned for his expertise in real estate law and his commitment to providing exceptional legal services. As the founder of The Liberis Law Firm, PA, Mr. Liberis offers a comprehensive range of legal services, including business litigation, business transactions, estate planning, wealth management, and a primary focus on real estate matters.

A graduate of Stetson University and Stetson University College of Law, Mr. Liberis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his practice. His expertise in real estate extends to areas such as real estate development and transactions, condominium and association law, and real estate litigation.

In addition to his legal practice, Mr. Liberis is actively involved in professional and community organizations. He is affiliated with the Florida Bar Association and engages in various local and charitable activities, demonstrating his commitment to serving his community.

Throughout his career, Mr. Liberis has achieved significant milestones, including taking two companies public, showcasing his expertise and leadership in the legal and business realms.

Mr. Liberis's dedication to his clients and his profession has earned him recognition, including being named to the prestigious 2019 Inweekly Power List, which celebrates the most influential individuals in the Greater Pensacola area.

Outside of his legal endeavors, Mr. Liberis enjoys traveling and gaining new experiences, enriching his perspective and enhancing his ability to serve his clients effectively.

Inspired by his mentor, Congressman Robert L. F. Sikes, Mr. Liberis emphasizes the importance of practical experience in the legal profession, guiding his philosophy and approach to legal practice.

Looking ahead, Mr. Liberis remains committed to providing exceptional legal services and ensuring the well-being of his clients at The Liberis Law Firm, PA. His future projections are grounded in his dedication to excellence and his passion for serving the Board of Overseers of the Stetson University College of Law and other legal needs of his community.

