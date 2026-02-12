The Inner Circle acknowledges Christina L. Kushnir, MD, MPH, FACOG as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Christina L. Kushnir, MD, MPH, FACOG is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions as a Leader in Women's Health and Medical Training.

Christina L. Kushnir, MD, MPH, FACOG, is a double board-certified expert in gynecologic oncology and obstetrics and gynecology. Practicing in Las Vegas, Nevada, she provides comprehensive care spanning reproductive health, pregnancy, childbirth, and cancer treatment, bringing a wealth of expertise and dedication to women's health.

Dr. Kushnir's academic journey began with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California (USC). She earned her MD from St. George's University, followed by a residency at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), and a fellowship at Johns Hopkins University, where she also completed her Master of Public Health (MPH). She is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG).

In her current role, Dr. Kushnir is dedicated to providing high-quality care to women, specializing in gynecological oncology and comprehensive obstetric care. Her career is marked by a commitment to saving lives and training the next generation of medical professionals.

Outside of medicine, she enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking and camping, and values time spent with her sons. Dr. Kushnir credits her success to the support of her family and the guidance of the mentors who have fostered her growth throughout her career.

Looking to the future, Dr. Kushnir remains focused on advancing medical training and continuing her life-saving work in women's health.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

