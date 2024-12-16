The Inner Circle acknowledges, Christine L. Friese as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

Christine L. Friese, the esteemed Founder and Owner of Medicorum360 LLC, continues to make remarkable strides in the health care and medical communications industry. With a career spanning over two decades, Mrs. Friese has established herself as a pivotal figure in pharmaceutical services, renowned for her unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. Since founding Medicorum360 LLC in 2018, Mrs. Friese has dedicated herself to enhancing the strategic capabilities and operational efficiencies of biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies.

At the helm of Medicorum360 LLC, Mrs. Friese plays a vital role in steering the company towards sustained growth and success. Her leadership is characterized by a strategic vision that emphasizes collaboration and partnership within the industry. As Managing Director, she expertly oversees staffing operations, nurtures and manages client relationships, and develops strategic initiatives that empower her clients to achieve their business objectives. Her hands-on approach and dedication to cultivating a high-performance team have been instrumental in driving Medicorum360 LLC's prominence in the pharmaceutical services sector.

Christine L. Friese's academic background laid a strong foundation for her illustrious career. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Communication, with a minor in Pharmaceutical Marketing, from Montclair State University in 2000. This comprehensive education equipped her with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the competitive field of pharmaceutical services and health care communications.

Mrs. Friese's career accomplishments are both extensive and impressive. Over the past 24 years, she has made significant contributions through her work at Medicorum360 LLC. Under her leadership, the company has become a trusted partner for numerous biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device firms, assisting them in refining their strategic plans and enhancing operational efficiency. Her exceptional contributions have been recognized through the Project Boots Award, which she received for her outstanding assistance in the construction of an injection training facility. Additionally, Mrs. Friese's commitment to community service is evident through her involvement in charitable initiatives, such as building and donating wheelchairs for veterans and supporting various nonprofit organizations.

Before founding Medicorum360 LLC, Mrs. Friese built a distinguished career at MedForce, where she served as Team Leader and Group Account Director from 2009 to 2017. In this role she led client services and played a crucial part in driving significant business growth while building and growing a team. Her earlier career included various account positions, where she honed her skills in team leadership and client management, further preparing her for her future endeavors.

Looking ahead, Christine L. Friese is poised to continue her impressive trajectory in the pharmaceutical services industry. Her future plans include expanding her team and leadership roles on a national scale, deepening her philanthropic efforts, and promoting a culture of knowledge-sharing and collaboration. She remains committed to maintaining high-quality services and a selective client focus, ensuring that Medicorum360 LLC continues to thrive and deliver exceptional value to its clients.

