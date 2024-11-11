The Inner Circle acknowledges, Christine M. Schwiebert as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine M. Schwiebert, a powerhouse in the medical field, is a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her significant contributions to the field of Cardiothoracic Surgery. Schwiebert, a dedicated Physician Assistant (PA), specializes in first assisting in cardiothoracic surgery for both pediatric and adult patients, and is known for her compassionate care.

Christine M, Schwiebert

Touting a Master of Medical Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Nova Southeastern University with honors; a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in International Health from Sonoma State University where she graduated Magna Cum Laude; and certification by the NCCPA, Schwiebert serves the community with a wealth of knowledge and ability. Prior to her post in Dallas, she worked at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, FL for five years where she underwent specialized training in pediatric and adult congenital cardiothoracic surgery. When asked of her time at Joe DiMaggio, Christine states that "I was so honored to be selected and trained in what is arguably one of the hardest surgical subspecialties. Those first few years were absolutely grueling, and pushed me to my limits, but I am so thankful that my Chief Dr. Frank Scholl and his partner Dr. Steven Bibevski put me through that crucible because the technical skills I learned in that OR has allowed me to help save so many. They also drilled into me an advanced understanding of cardiac pathophysiology and anatomy that has proven to be invaluable." After moving to Dallas, TX Schwiebert continues to help save babies with complex congenital cardiac defects at Medical City Dallas Children's Hospital and has expanded her skillset to adult CT surgery as well as vascular surgery and transplant surgeries for hearts, lungs, kidneys, and pancreases. Her excellence in the field has been recognized by her peers and professional community with accolades such as Best in Texas for Medicine 2024; National Honor Society for Physician Assistants-Pi Alpha Chapter; and Delta Epsilon Iota Academic Honor Society, all of which reflect her dedication to superior service and distinction.

Christine grew up in a large family in San Diego, CA and was raised in a household where serving others was a cornerstone of her upbringing. As a child Christine and her family would drive to Tijuana, Mexico to help support local orphanages and then later became a foster and adoptive family. In her teenager years Christine and her family would volunteer in downtown San Diego to feed the homeless every month. "After we were done serving everyone, we would make ourselves a plate from the leftover food, and sit down at the tables to eat shoulder to shoulder with the people we just served. It instilled in me a sense of gratitude and appreciation for the blessings I had, and how important it is to not be selfish or wasteful with those blessings; they are meant to be shared. And in my family, that means rolling up your sleeves and serving others." Schwiebert continued to serve others during college at local clinics and went on her first international medical mission trip to Ghana Africa. "It was such an incredible experience, and there was such a need at every village. We all worked so hard to help as many people as we possibly could before the supplies ran out." After starting her training at Joe DiMaggio, she joined as a volunteer on a medical mission to Kingston, Jamaica where she assisted in pediatric open-heart surgeries at Bustamante Children's Hospital. "It was such a blessing to be able to continue my passion of service and volunteering, but now in the OR as well! Some of the families traveled for days to bring their children to us, hoping that we could fix their hearts. I couldn't believe that I got to be a part of saving those babies. I will remember that for the rest of my days."



Focusing her practice on a holistic approach, Schwiebert emphasizes the importance of overall well-being and she contributes her success to her philosophy of reciting a specific prayer in her daily life while scrubbing in for surgery every morning: "Lord, please focus my mind, settle my heart, and steady my hands so I may best serve my patients."

An active advocate for PAs, she is a member of numerous professional organizations including the American Academy of PAs (AAPA). Schwiebert is also a published professional with a journal article in SN Comprehensive Clinical Medicine (2019) titled "Incidental Finding of a Tricuspid Valve Cyst in a Patient with a Ventricular Septal Defect."



Aside from her professional pursuits, Schwiebert enjoys engaging in various outdoor activities such as bicycle riding, motorcycles, yoga, snorkeling, scuba diving, and hiking. "I grew up camping and riding dirt bikes with my family, so my love for adventure runs deep." Looking towards the future, Christine plans to continue honing her surgical skills so that she may continue to provide exceptional care to her patients. "I take great pride in being a Physician Assistant and I hope to continue to be an advocate for how critical PAs are to the medical field. It takes a team to treat these highly complex and critical patients, and PAs are an integral part of that team."

