The Inner Circle acknowledges, Christopher Marascalco Cummins, MD, MT (ASCP) as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

OXFORD, Miss., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Christopher Marascalco Cummins, MD, MT (ASCP), is recognized as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the United States Military and his contributions to the Medical Community.

Dr. Cummins, a respected physician with a broad background in family medicine and military service, continues to provide compassionate care to his community. After decades of experience in general practice, including work in clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, emergency rooms, hospice and with the local VA hospital, he now focuses on treating patients with knee issues, offering various injections and rehabilitation. His expertise is deeply informed by his personal experience as a combat physician and a service connected disabled veteran of the U.S. Army.

Dr. Cummins earned a Bachelor of Science in pre-medical technology with a minor in chemistry from Delta State University, followed by certification in medical technology at Mississippi Baptist School of Medical Technology. He went on to earn his medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine in the Netherlands-Antilles and completed a residency in Family Medicine at East Tennessee State University - Quillen College of Medicine. During his training, he also worked with the British Health Service in Scotland and received advanced combat medical training while serving as a detention facility physician in Bagram, Afghanistan.

As a Lieutenant Colonel with the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division, Dr. Cummins served in Afghanistan where he was injured in the line of duty. His service has shaped his commitment to both medicine and country. He is an active member of numerous professional and veterans' organizations, including the Mississippi State Medical Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, National Guard Association of the US, Scottish American Military Society and the Reserve Officers Association. His dedication to faith and community is reflected through his involvement with Rotary International, the Knights of Columbus, Order of St. Lazarus, Constantinian Order of St. George and the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre.

His practice recently expanded into a larger facility at 501 Heritage Drive, Suite 111, offering greater capacity to serve patients with quality medical care - Modern Medicine with Southern Hospitality.

Dr. Cummins credits his success and inspiration to his family, including more than 20 relatives who are medical professionals, his great uncle Dr. John A. Marascalco, and his grandfather the late Mr.Carmelo Marascalco. He is especially grateful for the support of his fiancée, Heather Young Richards, with whom he will be married in April 2026, and his four children.

Looking ahead, Dr. Cummins remains committed to advancing patient care while honoring his military and medical legacy through service to his community.

