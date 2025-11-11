The Inner Circle acknowledges, Cody J. Arvidson, PhD as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Cody J. Arvidson, PhD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Academic Success and Personal Development.

Cody J. Arvidson, PhD

Dr. Cody J. Arvidson, the founder and CEO of Degree Solutions Group LLC, has dedicated her career to empowering students through personalized coaching, editing, and research services. With a deep-rooted passion for education, she also established The Dissertation Institute, where she specializes in guiding dissertants through the intricacies of academic writing.

Offering services globally, Dr. Arvidson brings extensive expertise in education, academia, and entrepreneurship. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology with minors in mathematics and management from the University of West Florida, a Master of Science in educational administration from Texas A&M University, a Master of Science in counseling psychology from the University of Kansas, and a Doctor of Philosophy in higher education with a psychology minor from the University of North Texas.

In addition to her academic credentials, Dr. Arvidson is a certified professional coach and NLP coach, having received her certifications from the Fowler-Wainwright International Institute of Professional Coaching. She is also a certified career coach and personal trainer, demonstrating her commitment to lifelong learning and professional development.

Dr. Arvidson is actively involved in several professional affiliations, including the Editorial Freelancers Association, the Association for the Study of Higher Education, and the American Psychological Association. She also contributes her spare time to animal rescue initiatives and her role as owner of Rogue Athletics Gymnastics and Cheer, reflecting her dedication to community service.

Throughout her career, Dr. Arvidson has successfully empowered over 200 individuals to develop the necessary skills to complete their dissertations. She has served as an adjunct professor at multiple institutions, teaching baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral-level courses while participating on dissertation committees. Her roles have included student activities director at a small college and learning specialist at a health sciences university, further enhancing her impact in the field of education.

In her personal life, Dr. Arvidson enjoys traveling to places like Mexico and Puerto Rico and is grateful for the unwavering support of her husband, Mark.

Dr. Arvidson's philosophy revolves around making a meaningful difference in academia by demonstrating authenticity, patience, and genuine care for her clients. Her ongoing commitment to education and personal development continues to inspire students and fellow educators alike.

