The Inner Circle acknowledges Shashi Shamarao, VP, as an Inner Circle Lifetime

Shashi Shamarao is a distinguished technology executive with a proven record of leadership and innovation in the telecommunications industry. As Vice President of Engineering, Infrastructure, and Platform Engineering, she oversees video streaming operations and leads large-scale initiatives that modernize content delivery, enhance reliability, and elevate user experience.

Her strategic direction has driven the adoption of advanced cloud architectures, AI-enabled analytics, and performance frameworks that strengthen scalability and operational excellence across platforms serving millions of users worldwide.

Renowned for her technical expertise and visionary leadership, Shashi Shamarao is deeply committed to mentoring future engineering leaders and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation. Her work continues to shape the evolution of next-generation video technologies and exemplifies excellence in digital transformation and platform engineering.

With a background in software engineering and extensive experience in platform management, Ms. Shamarao played a crucial role in successfully launching and expanding XUMO, a streaming platform comparable to Roku. Her strategic leadership and strong technical expertise were instrumental in growing the platform's audience to over 7M viewers, achieving an impressive rating of over 4 stars. Her innovative mindset and commitment to simplicity earned her recognition as one of the "Women to Watch" in Cable and Technology. Ms. Shamarao's contributions to the industry showcase a unique blend of analytical precision, creative problem-solving, and collaborative leadership.

Ms. Shamarao is currently pursuing a master's degree in Information and Data Science to enhance her knowledge in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data engineering, and cloud computing. This advanced education demonstrates her commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation and adapting to the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

Outside her professional endeavors, she is an active member of Women in Cable and Technology and volunteers with SEWA, an organization focused on community service and empowerment. Her dedication to mentorship, inclusion, and social responsibility mirrors her belief in leading with empathy and purpose.

A devoted wife and mother, Ms. Shamarao draws inspiration from her family, particularly her husband, Ganeshprasad Vijalapura, whom she describes as her strongest pillar of support. She also pays tribute to her late parents, whose values of perseverance and integrity continue to guide her journey.

Looking ahead, Ms. Shamarao aims to expand her influence in technology and leadership, helping shape the future of the telecommunications industry. Her goal is to inspire innovation, strengthen collaboration, and leave a legacy defined by resilience, excellence, and vision.

