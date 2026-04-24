The Inner Circle acknowledges Colleen Reilly as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

PORT ST. JOE, Fla., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Colleen Reilly is honored as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Transforming Catering and Event Services in Northwest Florida.

Colleen Reilly

Since 2015, Colleen Reilly has served as founder and CEO of Catering Connections, a company that has redefined catering in Northwest Florida's beach communities through innovation, collaboration, and community focus. Guided by her motto "Just one call feeds them all," Ms. Reilly established a unique model by partnering with local restaurants to showcase their specialties, fostering unity among businesses while providing clients with one-of-a-kind event experiences.

With over 15 years of industry expertise, Ms. Reilly specializes in coordinating weddings, family reunions, and corporate events, managing every detail from client consultation to menu planning and flawless execution. Her dedication to service has earned Catering Connections multiple recognitions, including the Couples Choice Award from WeddingWire from 2021 to 2025, the Best of Florida Award from 2022 to 2024, and the Lux Life Hospitality and Catering Award in 2023 and 2024.

Ms. Reilly's career foundation includes an associate degree in paralegal studies, magna cum laude, from Volunteer State College, a reflection of her meticulous approach to detail and commitment to excellence. Beyond her business, she serves her community as a board member of the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership and as president of Friends of the Governor Stone Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to preserving maritime heritage in Panama City. Her previous civic contributions include serving five years as a guardian ad litem, advocating for children within the legal system, and volunteering as a school chaperone for international student trips.

A leader who blends innovation with service, Ms. Reilly continues to grow Catering Connections while deepening her commitment to the local community. Looking ahead, she remains dedicated to expanding her company's impact, bringing people together, and creating meaningful experiences through food and fellowship.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle