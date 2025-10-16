The Inner Circle acknowledges, Courtney Rollings Latham, M.Ed, BCBA as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Courtney Rollings Latham, M.Ed, BCBA is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Advancing Behavior Analysis and Special Education.

Courtney Rollings Latham is a dedicated educator, Board Certified Behavior Analyst, and the founder of Evner Behavior Services. With over a decade of experience in special education and behavior analysis, she is highly regarded for her compassionate, hands-on approach in supporting children with high-intensity and low-incidence behaviors.

Ms. Latham began her teaching career at The Joseph Sams School, a private school in Georgia serving children with developmental and physical disabilities. Following her relocation to Jacksonville, Florida, due to her husband's military service, she continued her career in both private schools and at Oak Hill Academy, where she taught communication and social-emotional skills to students with complex needs.

In 2021, Ms. Latham founded Evner Behavior Services, which provides individualized ABA therapy across home, school, and community settings. Her practice specializes in comprehensive evaluations utilizing tools such as the ADOS-2, VB-MAPP, Vineland, and BASC-3. She is recognized for her collaborative approach, working closely with families, educators, and allied professionals to ensure treatment is holistic, evidence-based, and effective.

Ms. Latham earned her Bachelor's degree in Multiple Abilities from The University of Alabama and completed her Master's degree in Special Education at Walden University, graduating summa cum laude. She later pursued advanced graduate coursework in Applied Behavior Analysis at the Florida Institute of Technology. In addition, she holds a Florida Professional Teaching Certificate with endorsements in Special Education, Elementary Education, and Autism.

A recognized leader in her field, Ms. Latham has been named a Pinnacle Professional Member in the Inner Circle of Excellence for her work in behavior analysis and special education. She regularly conducts parent workshops, classroom management training, and professional presentations in partnership with the Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville.

She is an active member of the Florida Association for Behavior Analysis (FABA), the Association for Behavior Analysis International (ABAI), and the International Behavior Analysis Association (IBAA).

Outside of her professional endeavors, Ms. Latham enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time at the beach with her husband, Benjamin, and their family. She remains dedicated to her mission of helping children thrive through individualized support, evidence-based care, and a commitment to inclusive, collaborative practices.

