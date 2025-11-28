The Inner Circle acknowledges, Kristina K. Roberts, Psy.D. as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Nov 28, 2025, 12:55 ET

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Kristina K. Roberts, Psy.D. is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Mental Health Care. 

Dr. Kristina K. Roberts, Psy.D., is a trusted clinical psychologist known for her dedicated work in helping adults navigate depression, anxiety, relationship challenges, eating disorders, and trauma. Through her private practice, Dr. Roberts takes a relationship-centered approach, building trust with each patient to foster lasting growth and positive outcomes.

Dr. Roberts holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Puget Sound along with both a Masters of Arts and PsyD (Doctor of Psychology) from George Fox University.  She further advanced her expertise with postdoctoral training in Interpersonal Neurobiology (IPNB) at The Mindsight Institute, deepening her understanding of how brain science informs emotional healing and relational well-being.

Inspired by her late father, Donald D. Roberts, Ph.D., who was also a psychologist, Dr. Roberts continues his legacy with warmth and integrity. Guided by mentors David L. Erb, Ph.D., and Andrew P. Haffey, Ph.D., she remains committed to providing personalized, evidence-based care.

Outside of her practice, Dr. Roberts is active in her community. She sponsors children through Compassion International and participates in outreach and fellowship at the First Presbyterian Church of Spokane.

With an unwavering belief in the power of human connection, Dr. Kristina K. Roberts continues to make a difference for individuals and couples seeking a path toward healing and resilience.

