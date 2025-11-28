The Inner Circle acknowledges, Diane Nussbaum as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence.

WEST BERLIN, N.J., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Diane Nussbaum is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to A Legacy of Excellence in Pastry and Community Engagement.

Diane Nussbaum

Diane Nussbaum, executive pastry chef and founder of Diane's La Patisserie, has been a cornerstone of the culinary industry since establishing her renowned bakery in 1986. Her passion for wedding cakes and vegan pastries has solidified her reputation as a leader in the field, earning her the Best of Philly Award five times. She has also recently won the Visionaries Award for Excellence in Leadership and Impact on Driving Innovation in Business Contributions from the CXO.2 Conference.

Before embarking on her culinary journey, Ms. Nussbaum dedicated a decade to education as a reading specialist, working at Roslyn Elementary, Hamilton Avenue Elementary, and Willow Hill Elementary. Her transition to the world of pastry was sparked by a move to Naples, Italy, during her husband's military service, where she was inspired by the art of European baking. Upon returning to the U.S., she discovered a newfound talent in baking, eventually turning a small venture into a thriving business.

A graduate of Temple University, Ms. Nussbaum holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education and a master's degree in education with a specialization as a reading specialist. She is a member of Les Dames d'Escoffier of Philadelphia and Women's Culinary Group in Philadelphia. She has dedicated her time to teaching baking classes at The Bancroft School for Disabled Adults, local Sisterhood groups, and the Katz JCC. Her philanthropic efforts reflect her deep commitment to community involvement and education.

Looking ahead, Ms. Nussbaum aims to expand her business while pursuing two passion projects: establishing a baking school for children and completing a biographical cookbook that explores Jewish heritage through baking and cooking. With a career spanning four decades, she remains dedicated to passing down her expertise and love for pastry to future generation

