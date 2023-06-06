The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Craig Myatt as a Distinguished Professional for his contributions to the Military and Higher Education Fields

TAMPA, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Craig Myatt is acknowledged as a Distinguished Professional for his contributions to the Military and Higher Education Fields.               

Dr. Myatt began his academic journey at earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Pomona College in 1984 and a Master of Arts degree in Research Psychology from the San Francisco State University in 1987. He then attended Walden University in 2007 where he received his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Health Psychology after completing his doctoral dissertation research as a pre-doctoral fellow in the Department of Neuro-Oncology Division of Medicine at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

With more than 25 years in the field of Higher Education, the doctor currently works for the University of South Florida Health Morsani College of Medicine Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Physiology. Also, a leader in the military, he is a 05 Lieutenant Colonel (Retired), and considered an expert in health psychology, executive leadership, and organizational growth.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Myatt enjoys walking, outdoors, and spending time with friends and family. He supports church, local, and community organizations and notes that his mentors are Dr. Charles B. Wilson; Dr. James T. Rucka; Dr. Christina Meyers; Dr. Raymond Sawaya; Dr. Paul Fedio; Colonel Doreen Hurt; General Scott Dingle; Admiral Eric T. Olson; and Dr. Warner Farr.

Dr. Myatt would like to dedicate this honor to his family; his dear wife, Christine and their children Monique, Maria, and Craig; and grandsons, Ethan and Ian.  He would also like to dedicate this honor in loving memory of his dear parents, Evelyne H. Myatt, and Hon. (Retired) Gordon J. Myatt, Sr.

