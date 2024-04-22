The Inner Circle acknowledges Sandy Anello as a Top Pinnacle Professional

SOUTH SALEM, Ore., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Sandy Anello is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions in Entrepreneurship.

Aunt Bee's House, a beloved vendor mall spanning 10,000 square feet, is proud to introduce its co-owners, Sandy Anello and her son, James A.R. Anello. This dynamic mother-son duo has been making waves in the world of entrepreneurship since taking the helm in 2019.

Under Sandy Anello's visionary leadership, Aunt Bee's House has flourished into a vibrant marketplace hosting over 80 small shops, all conveniently under one roof. The diverse offerings include local honey, handmade treasures, artisanal soaps, exquisite candles, vintage gems, and a splendid array of plants. Ms. Anello is the guiding force behind the scenes, overseeing day-to-day operations, managing the diverse array of shops, and ensuring a warm and welcoming environment for all who visit. Her dedication even extends to a heartwarming tradition of welcoming first-time patrons with complimentary gifts.

With a strong focus on customer service, Ms. Anello has made Aunt Bee's House a beloved destination for the community. Her affiliation with The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians further underscores her commitment to inclusivity and community engagement.

Prior to her entrepreneurial journey, Sandy Anello had a distinguished career with State Farm, spanning 25 years. Her roles included senior claims administrative assistant for auto and home-owners insurance, senior claims service assistant for auto insurance, and claims adjuster. In 2018, she embarked on a new chapter by transitioning from the corporate world to entrepreneurship.

In recognition of Aunt Bee's House's outstanding contributions to the community, the establishment, under Ms. Anello's ownership, received The Gold Award from The Best of Mid-Valley and The Best of Willamette Valley in 2019.

Beyond her business pursuits, Sandy Anello finds joy in camping, travel, thrifting, and cherishing quality moments with her family during vacations. She is especially grateful for the unwavering support of her parents, Richard and Maryanne Koehler. Adding to the family's legacy is her son, James A.R. Anello, who shares in the co-ownership of Aunt Bee's House.

As they look ahead, Sandy Anello and James A.R. Anello are eager to continue Aunt Bee's House's growth and success while upholding their commitment to providing excellent customer service to their valued patrons.

