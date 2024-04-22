The Inner Circle acknowledges Saphonia Michelle Butler, DMCC, PhD as a Top Pinnacle Professional

UPPER MARLBORO, Md., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Saphonia Michelle Butler, DMCC, PhD is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to Government Affairs and Mental Health Counseling.

Dr. Saphonia Michelle Butler, renowned for her distinguished career spanning over four decades, has made indelible contributions to government affairs and mental health counseling. From her esteemed role as a special agent and counselor with the United States Capitol Police to her impactful endeavors as an event and wedding planner and crisis intervention specialist, Dr. Butler's commitment to service and excellence has left an enduring mark.

As a special agent and counselor with the United States Capitol Police, Dr. Butler played a vital role in safeguarding members of Congress and their families, both domestically and internationally. Her unwavering dedication to ensuring their safety and security underscored her invaluable contributions to government affairs.

In addition to her illustrious career in law enforcement, Dr. Butler is a multifaceted professional, operating as an event and wedding planner through "Your Appointed Time Weddings and Events" since 1985. Furthermore, she serves as a crisis intervention and mental health counselor in Prince George's County, Maryland, offering vital support to individuals in times of need.

Dr. Butler's academic journey is marked by her steadfast pursuit of knowledge and excellence. She earned multiple degrees, including a Bachelor of Arts, a Master of Arts, and a Doctor of Philosophy in ministry and Christian counseling from Logos University, all while balancing the demands of her career in government affairs.

Looking ahead, Dr. Butler is poised to embark on a new chapter in her career, aspiring to become a licensed counselor and establish a faith-based counseling and wellness center in her community. Her vision includes offering counseling workshops to provide additional support and resources to individuals in need, furthering her mission of promoting mental health and well-being.

Dr. Butler's philosophy, encapsulated by the mantra "I am nothing without God, but I am everything because of Him," serves as a guiding principle in both her personal and professional life, inspiring hope, compassion, and resilience in all she does.

