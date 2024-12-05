The Inner Circle acknowledges, Curt R. Bigelow as a Top Pinnacle Professional

FREDERICK, Colo., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Curt R. Bigelow is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Business Development.

Mr. Bigelow's remarkable career is a testament to his unwavering commitment to innovation and leadership. With a wealth of experience across diverse sectors, he has consistently exhibited both exceptional strategic acumen and influential leadership, solidifying his status as a visionary in information technology.

Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Bigelow has held key roles that contributed significantly to organizational growth and success. Serving as Managing Director at MBO Consulting, his strategic insights and leadership continue to drive impactful results. In previous roles, Mr. Bigelow has achieved measurable successes.

Mr. Bigelow's career began at Lockheed Martin Corporation, where he worked across numerous domains, including strategy, launch operations, finance, engineering, business development, information technology, and communications. This strong foundation allowed him to develop a multifaceted skill set and an expansive understanding of the industry, which has propelled him forward in each subsequent role.

Building on this foundation, Mr. Bigelow advanced as a Partner at Accenture, where he further honed his expertise in business development and organizational leadership. His tenure as Chief Operating Officer at Big Dunks LLC and Managing Director at PwC also demonstrated his unique ability to steer organizations toward excellence and sustainability.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Bigelow's life is marked by noteworthy personal accomplishments. Notably, he managed the launch complex for the world's largest launch vehicles at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, earning him Lockheed Martin Corporation's prestigious Controllers Achievement Award.

His commitment to excellence extends to the world of bodybuilding, where his dedication has led to multiple competition victories, showcasing his discipline and determination. Additionally, his creativity and storytelling found expression in the 2017 documentary Born to Lead: The Sal Aunese Story, which became the top-ranked sports documentary on CBS Sports, underscoring his talent as both a producer and storyteller.

As he celebrates 45 years of excellence, Mr. Bigelow's vision for the future remains as vibrant as ever. He aims to continue forging impactful international partnerships, competing in bodybuilding, and cherishing time with his beloved grandchildren. Mr. Bigelow's dynamic career and diverse achievements stand as a true inspiration for professionals across industries.

