The Inner Circle acknowledges, Cynthia R. Pfeffer, MD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

As Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry, Dr. Pfeffer's expertise lies in suicidal children, a topic on which she has conducted extensive research and published numerous papers, book chapters, and articles. Her contributions to the field have not only advanced our understanding of child psychotherapy but have also saved countless lives.

Dr. Pfeffer's academic journey began with a Bachelor of Arts in Pre-medical Studies from Douglas College/Rutgers University, followed by a Doctor of Medicine from New York University School of Medicine. She completed her psychiatric residency and fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College, solidifying her credentials as a leading authority in her field.

A testament to her expertise and dedication, Dr. Pfeffer holds board certifications in adult psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry. She is a respected member of prestigious professional organizations, serving as Counselor at large for the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and as President of the American Association of Suicidology, among others.

Dr. Pfeffer's contributions have been recognized with numerous honors and awards, including the William Schonfeld Award from the American Society of Adolescent Psychiatry, the Sigmund Freud Award from the American Society of Psychoanalytic Physicians, and the Erwin Stengel Award from the International Association of Suicide Prevention, among others.

Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Pfeffer has been guided by the wisdom and mentorship of esteemed colleagues. Their influence has played a pivotal role in shaping her approach to patient care and research, further solidifying her legacy as a compassionate healer and dedicated scholar.

As Dr. Pfeffer continues her mission to provide hope and healing to vulnerable children and adolescents, her impact resonates far beyond the confines of her office. She remains a shining example of excellence and compassion in the field of child psychiatry and suicide prevention.

