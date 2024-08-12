The Inner Circle acknowledges, Daniel Briggs as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Daniel Briggs is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions in Revolutionizing Mesenchymal Stem Cell Treatments in Human Biologics.

Daniel Briggs

Auragens, a pioneering company at the forefront of Human Biologics, Biotechnology, and Nanotech is making remarkable strides in revolutionizing stem cell treatments under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Daniel Briggs. He focuses on advancing mesenchymal stem cell treatments in a fully integrated program from manufacturing, administration, and publication of evidence-based outcomes.

With a rich academic background and extensive professional experience, Dr. Briggs is spearheading Auragens' mission to revolutionize the field of human biologics and leads the industry in quality and efficacy. Armed with a PhD in public health, a Doctorate of Laws, and alongside additional degrees from prestigious institutions such as Stanford University and Pepperdine University, Dr. Briggs brings a wealth of knowledge and innovation to the table.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Briggs has held key leadership positions across various sectors, including healthcare, energy, and non-profit ventures. His visionary leadership and dedication to excellence have garnered him numerous accolades, including the esteemed Healthcare Executive of the Year award in Nevada and recognition as the Best Place to Work.

Looking ahead, Dr. Briggs envisions Auragens as a driving force for transformative change in the field of medicine. With a comprehensive multi-year business strategy in place, Auragens is committed to expanding access to cutting-edge treatments, pioneering innovative methodologies, and mitigating the side effects of medical interventions. Through groundbreaking research initiatives and strategic partnerships, Auragens is poised to redefine mesenchymal stem cell treatments and shape the future of human biologics under Dr. Briggs' visionary guidance.

