The Inner Circle Acknowledges, David Chua, M.D., FASGE as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field

30 Oct, 2023

OAKBROOK, Ill., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, David Chua, M.D., FASGE is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field.

Dr. Chua pursued a Medical Degree from the University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Medicine and Surgery. He then completed a residency at Wayne State University; finished a Fellowship in GI at Rush University; then completed a second Fellowship in liver at the University of Chicago. He is considered an expert in colonoscopy, liver, hepatitis, Crohns, and IBS and Therapeutic Endoscopy.

Board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine-Internal Medicine, and Gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine- Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology. He is a gastroenterologist practicing in multiple areas throughout IL, including: Oakbrook Terrace, South Loop Chicago, West North Avenue Chicago, as well as, Humboldt Park, Lincoln Park, and Park Ridge IL. He specializes in the digestive system and its diseases that affect the gastrointestinal tract, which include organs from the mouth to the anus, as well as liver disorders. According to Dr. Chua, gastroenterology includes conditions such as hepatitis; Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); pancreas; peptic ulcer disease; colitis; nutritional problems; and irritable bowel syndrome. Known for his compassion, he regularly performs colonoscopy, endoscopy, and therapeutic endoscopy and provides accurate and thorough care for patients suffering from digestive and liver issues.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in the field, the doctor is a Fellow of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (FASGE) and the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG). Aside from his professional pursuits, he is the founder of a charity in his parent's name and would like to dedicate this honor to his parents, Koan Chua and Sucheng Chang, and thank them for their love and support.

