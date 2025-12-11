The Inner Circle acknowledges, Dr. Jeremy A. Scarlett as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Jeremy A. Scarlett is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Advancing Interventional Pain Management.

Dr. Jeremy A. Scarlett

Dr. Jeremy A. Scarlett is a highly regarded expert in interventional pain management, dedicated to providing non-surgical solutions for chronic pain relief. As a leading physician at Wisconsin Spine and Pain, Interventional Pain Specialists in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, he has been committed to helping patients regain mobility and improve their quality of life since 2020. Known for his compassionate and patient-centered approach, Dr. Scarlett ensures that every individual receives the most advanced pain management techniques available.

Dr. Scarlett's academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Arts in Economics in 1998, followed by a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor in 2002. He completed his residency in anesthesiology in 2006 and pursued a fellowship in pain management in 2008 at Washington University's School of Medicine. Board-certified in both anesthesiology and pain management, he continues to be at the forefront of cutting-edge treatments, such as global ozone discectomy, radiofrequency lesioning, platelet-rich plasma therapy, spinal cord stimulator implantation, intrathecal pump implantation, and vertebroplasty.

His professional affiliations include the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, and the American Medical Association. With two decades in the medical field, Dr. Scarlett has held numerous leadership positions, including serving as Medical Director at Advanced Pain Management LLC and HPM Health from 2010 to 2020. He was previously an assistant professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin and a trauma anesthesiologist at Barnes Hospital at Washington University in St. Louis.

Dr. Scarlett's future goals include expanding the field of interventional pain management by integrating innovative, non-surgical pain treatment options. His work continues to evolve in spinal, arthritic, and cancer-related pain relief, with a strong focus on utilizing the latest medical advancements to provide effective, patient-centered care. His philosophy is rooted in compassion, open-mindedness, and an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those suffering from chronic pain.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle