The Inner Circle Acknowledges, David Grant Stewart, Jr as a Distinguished Medical Professional for his contributions to the field of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery

Dr. Stewart pursued higher education at Brigham Young University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology in 1999. He later earned a medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He continued to complete his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in 2004. He completed a fellowship in pediatric orthopedic surgery at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in 2005.

Known as a caring and compassionate pediatric orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Stewart currently works at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation in Las Vegas, Nevada. He explained that the Pediatric Orthopedic Center at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation is the only pediatric orthopedic surgery practice in a Joint Commission-accredited facility in Nevada and is dedicated to providing outstanding medical care to children according to principles of evidence-based medicine. The doctor is affiliated with several hospitals, including Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, St. Rose Dominican Hospital Siena Campus, and University Medical Center. He treats the full range of pediatric orthopedic conditions, including injuries and fractures; congenital deformities; developmental issues; benign tumors; limb reconstruction; and gait disturbance.

Dr. Stewart is board-certified in orthopedic surgery by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery (ABOS), an organization with the goal of establishing educational and professional standards for orthopedic residents and surgeons as well as evaluating the qualifications and competence of orthopedic surgeons. He explained that orthopedic surgery is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system and orthopedic surgeons use both surgical and non-surgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders.

Heavily influenced by his mentor, Vernon Tolo, M.D., the doctor's extensive education and experience has given him special expertise in treating complex and medically fragile children. Dr. Stewart is considered an expert in the full spectrum of pediatric orthopedic surgery including trauma, gait disturbance, limb deformities, and developmental abnormalities. He also works with special needs patients and strives to provide continuous quality of care and transparent communication with his patients and their families.

The doctor has expanded his service to include collaboration with a hospital in Ukraine and hosts physicians that come to his area to learn about pediatric orthopedic procedures. Dr. Stewart attends conferences and other events related to his specialties and is dedicated to providing the latest advancements in his field. In addition to his expertise, the doctor is also fluent in Spanish and Russian, which is helpful for families who are not fluent in English to be educated about the health issues and treatments.

Dr. Stewart has been recognized for his excellence by being awarded the Top Doctor Award by Castle Connolly for twelve consecutive years (2011-2022); has been featured in Vegas Seven Magazine (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018); and Desert Companion Magazine (2011, 2019, 2020, 2021). He has also received awards from the Consumer Research Council of America and the American Registry's Most Honored Doctors. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America.

