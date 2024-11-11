The Inner Circle acknowledges, David L. Burchfield as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, David L. Burchfield is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions in leading the advancement of technology and innovation at BuildingLens, as well as his Leading Clean Energy Innovation at Burch Energy Services.

David L. Burchfield began as the Chief Executive Officer at Burch Energy Services Inc., leading the company to innovate and champion sustainability in the clean energy sector. With a profound commitment to environmental stewardship, Mr. Burchfield and his team specialized in providing design-build and energy engineering services, alongside delivering energy efficiency programs tailored to diverse community needs. Under his leadership, Burch Energy emerged as a champion for inclusivity in the clean energy economy, actively promoting opportunities for marginalized groups, including black, indigenous, and people of color.

Transitioning from Burch Energy's day-to-day operations, Mr. Burchfield now leads the development of BuildingLens. This pioneering platform bridges the gap between technology and practical solutions for various industries. At BuildingLens, he drives cutting-edge technological solutions and transformative tech innovations, creating a digital ecosystem where efficiency and intelligent design thrive. He focuses on developing scalable, impactful tech innovations such as AI-powered building management systems that integrate IoT hardware and software to improve energy efficiency and air quality, particularly in underserved communities.

Academically, Mr. Burchfield holds a Bachelor of Science in renewable energy engineering from the Oregon Institute of Technology and a Master of Science in engineering and technology management from Portland State University. He is a Certified Energy Manager, and holds a professional engineer designation, reflecting his dedication to technical excellence.

Active in the community, Mr. Burchfield is affiliated with the National Association of Minority Contractors of Oregon, the Northwest Energy Coalition, and the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE).

Honored as a changemaker by the Energy Trust of Oregon in 2023 and a finalist for the Growth Stage Award by the Oregon Entrepreneurial Network, Mr. Burchfield continues to receive recognition for his impactful contributions. His vision for the future involves expanding Burch Energy's footprint along the East Coast in New York and New Jersey, furthering its influence and participation in advancing the clean energy industry.

