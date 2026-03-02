The Inner Circle acknowledges Wynne Achatz as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

MARINE CITY, Mich., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Wynne Achatz is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions as a Veteran Broker Serving St. Clair and Macomb Counties.

Wynne Achatz

Wynne Achatz, a 4th Generation Owner and Broker of Real Estate One Westrick Associates Inc., has spent many years helping clients achieve their real estate goals across St. Clair County, Macomb County, and surrounding Michigan communities. With offices in Marine City and Algonac, she leads a trusted team dedicated to providing comprehensive residential real estate services.

Throughout her career, Wynne has built a reputation for excellence in guiding first-time buyers, families, investors, and seniors seeking downsizing or assisted living options. Her dedication to client service is supported by an impressive set of professional designations, including SFR, RAM, SRES, GRI, CRS, ABR, and C2EX, underscoring her commitment to professional development and industry expertise.

Wynne's achievements have been recognized through numerous prestigious awards, including the Excellence in Client Service Award, the Gold Circle Award, the Platinum Circle Award, the Presidents Circle Award, and the Presidents Circle of Excellence. These accolades reflect her consistency in delivering results and her unwavering commitment to fiduciary responsibility.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Wynne remains active in her personal life, enjoying golf, travel, and time spent with her grandchildren at all levels. She values building relationships both inside and outside the office, always putting people first. Wynne has been voted Volunteer of The Year from Habitat for Humanity – yes that's right she works with Habitat in home renovations, raising money for things needed for these homes, helping clients repurpose the things they can no longer hang on to in their next move by loading them in her moving van and donating to the Habitat Restore. Wynne's Association of Realtors (Eastern Thumb) has awarded her the Thumbs Up Award in 2025 for her community service. And in 2024 Wynne was chosen as the Marine City Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year.

Looking ahead, Wynne Achatz continues to focus on attentive service and education, ensuring her clients navigate the real estate market with confidence and success. Westrick's … Trust…Care…Experience Serving the Community Since 1889 Need Real Estate Help?? Contact Wynne Today!

