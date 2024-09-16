The Inner Circle acknowledges, David L. Taylor as a Pinnacle Professional Member

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, David L. Taylor is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for his contributions in Insurance Coverage and Liability Defense Law.

David L. Taylor, a seasoned legal professional with over 30 years of experience, is making waves in the field of insurance coverage and liability defense law. Specializing in a wide range of litigation matters, Taylor's firm provides comprehensive legal services tailored to clients' needs.

With a Martindale-Hubbell AV-Preeminent rating, Taylor is recognized as a top lawyer in multiple regions. His expertise spans property, casualty, environmental coverage, bodily injury, premises liability, and construction accidents, among other areas. Taylor's dedication to excellence has earned him prestigious titles, including Indiana's top environmental litigator for consecutive years and recognition as one of America's Top 100 Civil Defense Litigators.

A graduate of Indiana University School of Law, Taylor holds a Juris Doctorate Degree and is licensed to practice law in various courts. He also holds certification as a mediator and arbitrator, further enhancing his ability to provide effective legal representation.

Throughout his illustrious career, Taylor has represented major insurance companies, professional athletes, nonprofit organizations, and businesses across diverse industries. His track record of success, coupled with numerous honors and awards, underscores his commitment to delivering exceptional results for his clients.

Taylor is an active member of the Indiana State Bar Association and the Defense Research Institute, affiliations that reflect his dedication to staying abreast of legal developments and best practices in his field.

Looking ahead, Taylor remains focused on continued growth and success in his legal practice. Leveraging his extensive experience and unwavering dedication, he aims to maintain his reputation as a pillar in insurance coverage and liability defense law.

