The Inner Circle Acknowledges, David W. Fiore as a Most Trusted Business Professional for his contributions to the Renewable Energy Sources Field

WHITEHALL, Pa., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, David W. Fiore is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Business Professional for his contributions to the Renewable Energy Sources Field.  

David W. Fiore, CEO
Inspired by three generations of pundit experiences and knowledge of the coal industry, Mr. Fiore pursued a business in renewables, prospecting, and permit acquisition soon after graduating from high school. At 21, he became the chief executive officer of Buena Vista Energy and Community Energy Group, LLC after successfully applying for and obtaining a loan to finance his business.

Mr. Fiore explained that his father and grandfather were both active in the coal industry and served as mentors helping him to recognize the potential of solar, wind, geothermal, and other sustainable types of energy beyond coal. While beginning in the coal industry, the entrepreneur quickly transitioned to renewable energy sources and has seen exceptional success in the field.

Mr. Fiore has many responsibilities in his current role, including a site development of renewable projects; identifying properties, such as abandoned coal facilities; and closed steel mills, with potential for sustainable development. He is especially proud of his company's 600-acre solar development in southwest Pennsylvania where he plans over the next five years to continue developing brownfield sites for renewable energy and beneficial reuse. He explained that the property's high elevation and flat terrain is well suited for renewable Energy Generation, from its onsite access to the PJM power grid; high volume NiSource gas distribution/transmission line; and adjacent electricity substation.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. Fiore is a dedicated supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and also gives to homeless shelters, feeding programs and other missions. As a successful businessman, Mr. Fiore encourages individuals to not give up, to continue toward their goals, and to avoid being discouraged by disappointments because they will come to pass.

