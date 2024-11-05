The Inner Circle acknowledges, Dean Anthony Matthew as an Inner Circle Lifetime

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dean Anthony Matthew is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to Innovating Automation and Integration Solutions Across Industries.

Dean Anthony Matthews is a distinguished leader in the automation and integration sector, specializing in custom solutions for power plants, pharmaceutical companies, and industrial facilities. With over 25 years of experience, he has established himself as a trusted advisor in business development, marketing, and networking, providing exceptional service to clients across the nation.

Mr. Matthews holds a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from the University of New Hampshire, earned in 1988. His extensive knowledge and expertise have made him a key figure in driving successful integration projects. He is an active member of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) and participates in various golf tournaments, reflecting his commitment to both professional growth and community engagement.

Throughout his career, Mr. Matthews has achieved several notable accomplishments, including earning a Presentation Award for placing 4th in 2015 and receiving a commendation letter from the President of Pall Filtration Company. His significant contributions to the industry include a critical role in a California job for Pall Filtration, where he served as the point person in a sale to XOMA. Additionally, his work as a boiler inspector following the Malden Mills fire in 1997 led to the discovery of the root cause of the incident, showcasing his dedication to safety and quality.

Looking forward, Dean Anthony Matthews aims to partner with companies and undertake large-scale projects throughout the United States, further expanding his impact in the automation and integration landscape.

In his leisure time, Mr. Matthews enjoys golfing, traveling, fishing, and target shooting, balancing his professional pursuits with personal interests.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle