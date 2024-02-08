The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Deffo Mebrat acknowledged as an Inner Circle Platinum Lifetime
08 Feb, 2024, 16:30 ET
MILWAUKIE, Ore., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Deffo Mebrat is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Platinum Lifetime for his contributions to Healthcare Administration.
Deffo Mebrat, a seasoned professional with 28 years of experience in the healthcare industry, has spent the last 7 years excelling in leadership roles. His expertise in healthcare administration has positioned him as a respected figure in the field, primarily within the in-home healthcare sector.
