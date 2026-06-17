The Inner Circle acknowledges Denine E. Harper, CMO as a 2026 Inner Circle Lifetime

CAPE CORAL, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Denine E. Harper, Commercial Growth Advisor & Fractional CMO is acknowledged as a 2026 Inner Circle Lifetime for her contributions as a Strategic Visionary and Award-Winning Revenue Growth Leader Transforming Brands Worldwide.

Denine Harper

Denine E. Harper, an internationally recognized Commercial Growth Advisor and Chief Marketing Officer, is a powerhouse in the marketing and consulting world, bringing unmatched expertise and insight to organizations through her dynamic role as a Commercial Growth Advisor and Fractional CMO. With a career defined by innovation, tenacity, and strategic excellence, Ms. Harper is widely sought after for her ability to identify growth opportunities, guide strategic decision-making, and lead commercial transformation initiatives across industries.

With a Bachelor's degree in Graphic Design from The College of New Jersey, Ms. Harper has leveraged her diverse skill set to develop over 100 integrated marketing programs that span digital, experiential, and traditional channels. As a strategic advisor and executive leader, she operates on an advisory or retainer model, connecting market signals to commercial decisions, uncovering growth opportunities, and creating long-term enterprise value.

Ms. Harper has worked with major clients across multiple sectors, including her notable leadership of a full-scale rebrand and repositioning for PGT Custom Windows and Doors—a project she designed and executed in 2022. In 2023, she was behind the launch at the International Builders Show (IBS) of a premium luxury building products brand, WINDOOR, demonstrating her range from grassroots brand development to elevated, high-end positioning. She's spearheaded programs for manufacturers like Pella, Sherwin-Williams, and Eaton and has guided numerous go-to-market plans, growth strategies, and commercial initiatives for startups and legacy brands alike.

Her written work includes an eBook, "Full Pipeline, Flat Revenue", as well as a white paper for DHx Consulting on marketing ROI, which have been referenced in industry conversations. She frequently shares her knowledge at conferences, speaking on growth strategy, customer insight, commercial transformation, and measurable business outcomes.

Among her many accolades, Ms. Harper is a recipient of multiple Webby Awards, prestigious Advertising Awards, and holds the distinguished honor of being inducted into Marketing Sherpa's Viral Marketing Hall of Fame. Her affiliations with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), and Entreprenista reflect her influence across industries. She is also involved with Voice Your Vote, reflecting her commitment to civic engagement.

In addition to her work, Ms. Harper enjoys boating and remains a dedicated mentor to emerging professionals. She defines her leadership style as a servant leader—grounded, approachable, and focused on elevating those around her. She attributes her success to perseverance, exceptional mentors, and a passion for solving complex problems.

Looking ahead, Denine E. Harper plans to continue her journey as a Commercial Growth Advisor, partnering with visionary companies who need greater clarity, better growth decisions, and measurable business results.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle