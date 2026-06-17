The Inner Circle acknowledges Jim Naleid as an Inner Circle Five Year

LA CROSSE, Wis., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jim Naleid is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Five Year for his contributions to Transforming Executive Leadership Through Peer Advisory Excellence.

Jim Naleid

Jim Naleid has built a distinguished career helping business leaders navigate growth, leadership challenges, and personal development through the power of peer advisory and executive mentoring. As the leader of EPIC21®, an organization whose name stands for Executive Peers In Conference – 21st Century Leadership, he has dedicated himself to helping CEOs, business owners, and executives become stronger, more effective leaders through meaningful conversations and trusted peer relationships.

Serving leaders throughout the upper Midwest, Mr. Naleid leads executive peer advisory groups designed to create environments where leaders can learn from one another, challenge assumptions, and discover new perspectives. Unlike traditional consulting models that focus on providing answers, EPIC21 is built on the belief that the most powerful breakthroughs often begin with the right questions.

Known for his thoughtful and reflective approach, Mr. Naleid frequently asks two questions that have become central to his leadership philosophy: "How did you decide to do what you're doing and have you ever been afraid of yourself?" and "What is it you care about most when it comes to how people think of you and is it difficult at times to measure up to your own standards?" Through questions such as these, he helps leaders explore deeper levels of self-awareness, purpose, and growth.

Mr. Naleid's professional journey spans more than 50 years and reflects a career defined by curiosity, innovation, and service. He spent 23 years in the financial services industry, including leadership roles with Robert W. Baird before launching his own consulting platform. His career has also included hosting a financial radio program carried on commercial and public radio stations and the Armed Forces Radio Network, reaching audiences around the world.

For the past 14 years, he has focused on executive mentoring and peer advisory work, personally coaching and mentoring more than 50 CEOs and business owners. He considers helping leaders grow through authentic peer engagement among the most rewarding accomplishments of his career.

A recognized authority in leadership development, Mr. Naleid has completed training in The Six Types of Working Genius developed by Patrick Lencioni and The Table Group, as well as Peernovation and Peernovation Second Edition: The Power of Peers by Leo Bottary. These frameworks continue to influence his work in helping leaders build stronger organizations and more meaningful professional relationships.

In addition to his mentoring work, Mr. Naleid is an accomplished author. His published work includes Celebrating a Century as the Genuine Article: The Story of OshKosh B'Gosh 1895–1995, a book chronicling the history of one of America's most recognized brands.

His contributions to executive leadership have been recognized through numerous honors, including being named TEC Midwest Chair of the Year on two separate occasions.

Looking ahead, Mr. Naleid remains committed to expanding the impact of EPIC21 while continuing to mentor business owners and executives who are entering a new season of leadership. He believes that leaders grow fastest in the company of other experienced leaders and that meaningful progress comes not from having all the answers but from creating the conditions for honest dialogue and discovery.

Guided by his personal philosophy, "Work Hard, Work Happy – Give Generously, Receive Graciously," Mr. Naleid continues to help leaders unlock new possibilities, strengthen their organizations, and leave lasting legacies through the power of peer leadership and authentic connection.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle