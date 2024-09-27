The Inner Circle acknowledges, Denise R. Bogard, MD, FAARFM, ABAARM as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Denise R. Bogard, MD, FAARFM, ABAARM is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions in Anti-Aging and Integrative Medicine.

Dr. Denise R. Bogard, MD, FAARFM, ABAARM, is a renowned figure in the field of anti-aging and integrative medicine, dedicated to enhancing wellness through personalized treatments. As the founder and lead practitioner at her acclaimed medical practice, Dr. Bogard offers a comprehensive range of services including weight management support, IV therapy, nutrition counseling, peptide therapy, bioidentical hormone replacement, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, and specialized testing tailored to individual needs.

With a holistic approach to wellness, Dr. Bogard combines her expertise in anti-aging medicine with a commitment to patient-centered care. Her qualifications include a Registered Nurse (RN) background, an MD from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and completion of an Anesthesiology Residency at the University of California, Irvine (UCI). She is certified in biofeedback and holds fellowships in anti-aging and regenerative medicine.

Dr. Bogard's dedication to excellence has been recognized through numerous accolades, including being honored as a Best Doctor and her practice being named the Best Medical Clinic in the region for four consecutive years. Her career journey began as a certified registered nurse anesthetist, and she later transitioned to specialize in integrative and anti-aging medicine, impacting the lives of thousands of patients.

Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Bogard enjoys activities such as softball, pickleball, and traveling, with a particular fondness for Hawaii. She attributes much of her success to the guidance of her mentor, Dr. Pam Smith, and holds dear the memory of her son Jerry Bogard.

Dr. Bogard's guiding philosophy in patient care is encapsulated in the principle of "Do no harm," ensuring that her treatments prioritize patient safety and well-being above all else.

