The Inner Circle acknowledges, Denise R Bogard, M.D., FAARFM, ABAARM as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Denise R Bogard, M.D., FAARFM, ABAARM is a renowned figure in the field of anti aging and integrative medicine, dedicated to enhancing wellness through personalized treatments. As the founder and lead practitioner at her acclaimed medical practice, Dr. Bogard offers a comprehensive range of services including weight management support, IV therapy, nutrition counseling, peptide and stem therapy, bioidentical hormone replacement including pellet insertion, platelet rich plasma (PRP) therapy, ozone therapy and specialized testing tailored to individual needs.

With an integrative approach to wellness, Dr. Bogard combines her expertise in anti aging medicine with a commitment to patient centered care. Her qualifications include CRNA background, going back to medical school at age 29 to become an MD anesthesiologist. She completed CRNA school and medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska as well as doing a year of internal medicine at University of Nebraska Medical Center. She completed her anesthesiology residency at UC Irvine in Orange, CA.

After working about 40 years in anesthesia, she sought anti-aging and did a fellowship through the American Academy of Anti Aging. She opened her medical clinic in 2014.

Dr. Bogard's dedication to excellence has been recognized through numerous accolades, including being honored as a Best Doctor and her practice Best Medical Clinic in the region for five consecutive years.

Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Bogard enjoys activities such as softball, pickleball and traveling, with a particular fondness for Hawaii. She attributes much of her success to hard work, growing up on a farm in Nebraska. Her mentors in anti aging have been Dr. Pamela Smith, Dr. Mark Houston, Dr James LaValle and Dr Andrew Herman.

Dr. Bogard lost her son Jerry in 2016 and holds dear his memory. She contributes to the Hearts4Heroes non profit organization providing support dogs for first responders.

Dr. Bogard's guiding philosophy in patient care is encapsulated in the principle of "Do no harm," ensuring that her treatments prioritize patient safety and well-being above all.

