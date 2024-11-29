The Inner Circle acknowledges, Dennis H. Sabourin as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dennis H. Sabourin is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions in Business Litigation Law.

With over four decades of legal experience, Dennis H. Sabourin, Esq., stands as a pillar of expertise in business formation, closely held business ownership structures, contracts (including executive employment contracts and incentive awards), business litigation and estate planning (wills and trusts) law, providing unparalleled legal representation to clients in a wide array of business law, succession and estate planning matters. Specializing in business transactions, asset protection arrangements, contract disputes, estate planning, and employment law, Mr. Sabourin's dedication to his craft has earned him a distinguished reputation in the legal community.

Mr. Sabourin's academic journey laid the groundwork for his illustrious career, beginning with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Vermont. He continued his academic pursuits at the University of Pittsburgh Law School, where he earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree with various honors and activities (such as being first or second in his class in civil procedure, evidence and tax law; presenting comments before the Joint Committee on Taxation; being a guest speaker on radio; and judging mock trial competitions at Yale University). Further enhancing his expertise, Mr. Sabourin obtained an LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida, solidifying his proficiency in complex tax matters.

During his career, Mr. Sabourin has been actively involved in professional associations, including the Washington State Bar Association, the Florida Bar, and the Association of Trial Lawyers of America. He also served as the chair of the Essex County Bar Association tax section, demonstrating his commitment to legal excellence and professional development.

Mr. Sabourin's illustrious career spans prestigious law firms such as Carney, Badley & Spellman, P.C. of Seattle, Washington, and Hannoch Weisman, P.C. of New Jersey. With a track record of success representing clients in various state and federal courts and appellate courts, Mr. Sabourin's expertise and advocacy skills are unmatched in the field of business litigation law and his lengthy experience and tax background bring real insight to business planning and estate planning matters.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Sabourin attributes much of his success to the unwavering support of his family. With heartfelt gratitude to his wife, Martina C. Sabourin, Ph.D., and his three children, Mr. Sabourin acknowledges their steadfast encouragement and understanding throughout his career journey. In this regard, he proudly notes that his son served in the U.S. Army, leaving the service with the rank of Captain. His first daughter currently serves in the U.S. Army Reserves with the rank of First Lieutenant and his second daughter is currently on active duty as a U.S. Navy submarine officer with the rank of Lieutenant.

Looking ahead, Mr. Sabourin envisions continued growth and success in his legal practice, driven by his unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to serving his clients' needs. With a legacy built on integrity, expertise, and passion for the law, Dennis H. Sabourin, Esq., remains at the forefront of business litigation law, shaping the landscape of legal excellence for years to come.

